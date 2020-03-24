Toscano-Anderson names his top 5 rappers

His path may not be the most common one, but at the end of the day Juan Toscano-Anderson has made history and is now in the NBA.

Becoming only the fifth Mexican player in the history of the league, Toscano-Anderson has showed grit playing for the Golden State Warriors this season.

In the middle of the Coronavirus 'hiatus' in the NBA, the Mexican-American took over Instagram to answer some fan questions, where he revealed his top 5 rappers at the moment.

''No order but Future, Drake, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow and Rod Wave'', Toscano-Anderson stated.

The Oakland native also said that his favorite sneakers to hoop in are the Kobe 4s , but the Kyrie 3s and KD4s also can get the job done.

After getting to play in the Mexican league so as in the G-League for several years, Juan Toscano-Anderson is finally finding his way in the NBA. In 13 games, including multiple starts, the 6'2 Forward averages 5.2 points and 4 rebounds per game for Golden State this season.