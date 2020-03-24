Haliburton headed to the Draft

In a point guard stacked class, yet another one has declared for the NBA draft this coming summer.

Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton has entered the 2020 NBA draft process. The Guard is the No. 7 prospect in ESPN’s Top 100.

Haliburton, who suffered a fractured wrist in February and only had 22 starts, averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Cyclones. During his time at ISU, he established himself as one of the most intelligent, versatile and efficient playmakers in the country.

Haliburton also shot 43% from three-point land during his two years with the Cyclones.

Despite not being highly recruited coming out of high school, Haliburton is now projected to be a lottery pick.

The 6'5 Guard from Wisconsin led Team USA to a Gold Medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup last summer.