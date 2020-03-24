Colangelo and Popovich to stay with Team USA through 2021

The Tokyo Olympic Games have been officially postponed to 2021 due to the Coronavirus, but the coaching staff for the USA Men's Basketball Team will remain the same.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo and head coach Gregg Popovich will remain with the program according to Brian Windhorst from ESPN.

"The commitments everyone made for 2020 are still there; we're all-in and we're committed," Colangelo said. "It's important to deal with the unknowns and this virus. This too shall pass, and we'll be back for everyone's well-being."

Earlier this year, Team USA named a 44-man preliminary roster that was loaded with the top Americans in the game, with stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Kevin Durant.

Before the COVID-19 was announced as a pandemic, Team USA had exhibitions tentatively planned this summer in Las Vegas, in San Francisco at the new Chase Center and in Shanghai before going to Tokyo. As expected, all of those will be postponed.