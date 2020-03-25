K.J. Martin is NBA Draft Bound

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN has reported that IMG Academy forward Kenyon Martin Jr., has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

His father, Kenyon Martin Sr., played in the NBA for 15 years.

K.J is eligible because he did a post-graduate year at IMG Academy in Florida after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California.

Martin originally signed with Vanderbilt University after his time at Sierra Canyon, but in early June last year he informed the Commodores staff that he was going to do a a post-graduate year.

Jalen Lecque, Anfernee Simmons and Thon Maker are examples of players in the league who have followed this path in recent years.

The Forward has showed an incredible athleticism, and despite being undersized for being a Power Forward, he has managed to be really effective at the position.