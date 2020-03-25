Towns mother detected with COVID-19

In an emotional Instagram video, Karl-Anthony Towns said that his mother is in a coma and connected to a ventilator after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Towns urged the public to practice social-distancing and treat the pandemic seriously. He said he wanted to make the video to let people know that "the severity of this disease is real."

"We can beat this, but this is serious and we need to take every precaution," Towns wrote.

Earlier this month the Timberwolves player donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in order to help with coronavirus test development.

The NBA family is known for sticking together in tough situations, and several players and reporters sent their prayers for Towns mother.

Stay strong @KarlTowns God has got you ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/krEvbzRXnI — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 25, 2020

The CDC revealed nearly 45,000 Americans have tested positive for COVID, with many more presumed infected but unable to get tests.