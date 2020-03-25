Alabama duo declares for the NBA Draft

Junior guard John Petty Jr. and sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. from Alabama will enter the process for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Both Petty and Lewis had good seasons for the Crimson Tide. In 30 games, Petty led the team in both three-pointers and rebounds with 85 and 190, respectively. On the other hand, Lewis led the team in overall points with 573 and averaged 18.5 points per game.

Alabama's coach Nate Oats addressed the media on his players declaring for the draft.

"They're both going to put their name into the draft," Oats said. "They're going to go through workouts whenever those are... and that's the thing, too. These early entrants with this year, I mean everything's up in the air."

Both have declared for the NBA Draft without agents, which leaves the door open for a possible return to Alabama next year. Petty and Lewis have until May 29 to decide whether they want to withdraw their name and be eligible to play in the NCAA’s 2020-21 season.

Kira Lewis Jr. is projected to be a late 1st-round pick, while John Petty Jr. is projected to be a late 2nd-round pick.