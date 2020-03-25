National Player of the Year, Obi Toppin declares for the NBA Draft

At 6'9 and 22 years young, Dayton's Forward Obi Toppin has officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Toppin, who averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, was named AP National Player of the Year in the NCAA.

🗣Once again Thank You Flyer Nation ✈️

✍🏾

Love you always ❤️

Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/NOa3pMtGDM — obadiah (@otoppin1) March 25, 2020

His ability to stretch the floor, shooting 39.0 percent from three this season, while being able to protect the rim (1.2 blocks per game), is what separates him from the rest of the forwards in the nation. Toppin is projected to be a lottery pick.

Toppin didn't play his freshman year at Dayton, and now has announced he will be forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility.