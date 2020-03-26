Wood fully recovers from COVID-19

It was about time to get some good news in the basketball world. Christian Wood from the Detroit Pistons, who tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this month, is fully recovered according to his agent.

Wood is "feeling great and fully recovered" from the illness, his agent told Dana Gauruder of The Detroit Free Press.

So far, there's 10 different COVID-19 cases in the association. Wood was reportedly asymptomatic when he was diagnosed March 14.

The NBA suspended the remainder of the season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert test positive on March 11. NBA commissioner Adam Silver indicated that the league plans to continue the schedule when the virus issues have 'slowed down', with an initial 30-day suspension.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been over 460,000 confirmed cases and over 21,000 deaths worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.