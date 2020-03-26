League reduces top executives salaries

The NBA have reduced base salaries by 20 percent of approximately 100 of the league office’s top-earning executives around the world according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

This salary reduction includes commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum. There are no widespread cuts to the rest of the organization, and no support or administrative staff are impacted. Top executives and senior leaders are the first one to take these cuts.

These reductions have been implemented and are expected to continue through the course of the coronavirus crisis.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass talked about the situation with ESPN.

"These are unprecedented times and, like other companies across all industries, we need to take short-term steps to deal with the harsh economic impact on our business and organization."

The NBA suspended its season back in March 11 and is expected remain that way for at least 30 days.