Gobert & Mitchell cleared from COVID-19

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert along with the rest of the Utah Jazz staff have been cleared of the Coronavirus according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been cleared from coronavirus, source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2020

The Frenchman was the first known case in the NBA, and a couple minutes after testing positive back back on March 11th., the league announced its indefinite suspension.

Mitchell also tested positive for COVID-19, but he was asymptomatic throughout the whole process. Donovan's results came back one day later on March 12.

Both Jazz players are the second and third cases respectively to fully recover from the virus in the NBA. Pistons Center, Christian Wood announced he was fully cleared by doctors from COVID-19 on March 26.