Mason Jones declares for the NBA Draft

Arkansas Mason Jones has entered his name for the 2020 NBA Draft. The Razorbacks Guard was named the AP co-SEC Player of the Year and was a unanimous first team All-SEC selection as a junior.

Thank you Razorback nation ❤️



All God 🤝 pic.twitter.com/74FQdOajyT — Mase (@masonjones2) March 27, 2020

The Texas native made history at Arkansas, becoming the first Razorback to win the SEC scoring title. He also earned SEC Player of the Week honors four times during the season.

Mason transferred to Arkansas from Connors State ahead of last year

Jones is the 19th. player in the Razorback Basketball history to declare for the NBA Draft. He averaged 22 points per game along with 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

ESPN ranks Jones as the 14th best shooting guard in the nation.