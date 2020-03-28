Vanderbilt's Forward is NBA Draft Bound

Vanderbilt sophomore Aaron Nesmith has declared for the NBA Draft and will be forgoing his final two years of eligibility.

Nesmith, who is projected to be a mid-first round pick, started in 14 games this season averaging 23 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He also entered his sophomore campaign as a preseason All-SEC second team member.

At 6'6, Nesmith is arguably the best shooter in the NBA Draft. He made four or more three-pointers in nine of his 14 games, and shot 52.2-percent from 3 on 115 attempts.

His 60 made 3s also ranked 10th in the SEC at the end of the regular season although he played in less than half of the season due an injury.

Nesmith is aiming to be the sixth Commodore first-round NBA Draft pick since 2012, joining Darius Garland, Wade Baldwin IV, Damian Jones, John Jenkins and Festus Ezeli.