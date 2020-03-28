Paul Reed leaves DePaul and eyes NBA 

As days go by players keep declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. Now, it was Paul Reed's turn, who told Shams Charania from The Athletic he will leave DePaul and start the draft process.

Reed averaged over 15 points and 10 rebounds this past season and was named to the All-Big East second team. The 20 year-old Forward is a projected to be a first-round pick.

At 6'10, Reed is able to highly versatile big man who improved every department as years went by at DePaul. The Florida Made is able to stretch the floor, shooting 30% from three this past season.

Reed's improvement has been notable with the Blue Demons. During his freshman year, he averaged 3 points and 3 rebounds. He is also a good passer for a big man.