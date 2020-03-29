Dominican Wing from St. John's declares for the NBA Draft

LJ Figueroa from the Dominican Republic and St. John's has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. The Junior will not hire an agent in order to preserve the option to return to the Red Storm for his final season of eligibility.

This season, Figueroa played 32 games for St. John's averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He also finished eighth in the conference averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers per game while his 72 triples tied for the third highest single-season total in program history.

"We support LJ's decision to pursue his lifelong dream," said St. John's Head Coach Mike Anderson. "This is an opportunity to gain valuable information by going through the NBA pre-draft process to make the best decision for his future."

Figueroa, who transferred to St. John's from Odessa College, has averaged 1.9 steals per contest during his time with the Red Storm.