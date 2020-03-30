Smart cleared from Coronavirus

Almost two weeks after testing positive to Coronavirus, Celtics' Marcus Smart has been cleared from the disease. He was cleared by the Massachusetts Department of Health.

Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.

Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart!

Much love! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

The Celtics Guard is the fourth NBA player to be cleared from COVID-19, following the steps from Christian Wood, Rudy Robert and Donovan Mitchell.

Before the NBA suspension, Smart was averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. Boston is currently the third best team in the East at 43-21.