Smart cleared from Coronavirus
via: Bleacher Report.

Almost two weeks after testing positive to Coronavirus, Celtics' Marcus Smart has been cleared from the disease. He was cleared by the Massachusetts Department of Health.

"Thanks for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I'm doing the same for everyone that's been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart! Much love!", Smart said on Twitter.

The Celtics Guard is the fourth NBA player to be cleared from COVID-19, following the steps from Christian WoodRudy Robert and Donovan Mitchell.

Before the NBA suspension, Smart was averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. Boston is currently the third best team in the East at 43-21.

