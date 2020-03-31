NBA launches '2K' tournament between players

Since there's no sports in the world at the moment, the NBA is launching a players-only '2K' tournament that is expected to feature some of the league's best video gamers, and it will be broadcast on ESPN.

The event will be a will be a 16-player NBA 2K tournament lasting 10 days according to Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sources: NBA to launch players-only NBA 2K Tournament scheduled for Friday and will be broadcast on major netowork. https://t.co/6m39JZETjx pic.twitter.com/a0apwYqDmQ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 31, 2020

The match-ups have already been revealed, and there's no doubt this competition will bring out the best from the NBA stars. Players like Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and DeMarcus Cousins will participate.

Contest will begin April 3rd. and is expected to give the fans a team to cheer for, since the association is in 'hiatus' due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.