Lakers roster sympton-free of COVID-19

The Lakers players today completed the 14-day home isolation that was prescribed by team physicians, and the players are all currently symptom-free of COVID-19.



The health and safety guidelines set by government officials will continue to be followed by the Lakers. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 31, 2020

The Lakers revealed on March 19 that two players on the roster had tested positive for the virus but didn't reveal their identities.

"The team will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines set by government officials, the Lakers, and the NBA," the organization said in an official statement.

Christian Wood the Pistons, Marcus Smart from the Celtics and Rudy Gobert along with Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz are the three players in the NBA that have been cleared from COVID-19 after testing positive in early March.