Arizona Freshman is NBA Draft Bound

Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 7-footer averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, establishing himself as one of the hardest-playing and most athletic big men in the country.

Nnaji, the No. 34 prospect in the ESPN Top 100, earned honors like the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and All-Pac-12 first-team.

"Ever since 4th grade I have had the dream of playing professional basketball in the NBA. After consulting with my family and praying about it, we have submitted the required paperwork to the league office. I'm officially making myself available for the draft," Nnaji told ESPN.