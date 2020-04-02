Isaiah Stewart leaves Washington and declares for the NBA Draft

The 6'9, 250 pound Center from the University of Washington, Isaiah Stewart has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. Stewart will also sign with Roc Nation agency according to ESPN.

Thank you for all the memories #HuskyFamily. Can’t wait to fulfill my dream and officially declare for the 2020 NBA draft 🙏🏾 #GGM pic.twitter.com/ZCuSsSJOA3 — IsaiahStewart.II (@Dreamville_33) April 1, 2020

The freshman averaged 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for the Huskies, shooting 59% from 2-point range and 77% from the free throw line.

Stewart impressed the nation, and he also earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors as an 18-year old.

He also addressed the Coronavirus situation, and how awkward it is to be declaring during these tough times.



"It feels weird to be declaring for the draft with all this going on," Stewart told ESPN. "I understand that there are bigger issues going on in the world, but I also want to let people know what my plans are. I'm just trying to make this as much of an opportunity as possible and try to gain whatever edge I can."

Stewart, the No. 26 prospect in the ESPN Top 100, is projected to be a first round pick in the coming NBA Draft, to be held at Brooklyn June 25.