Kobe, Duncan & KG inducted as 'First Ballot' Hall Of Famers

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Chairman Jerry Colangelo described the 2020 Class as "arguably the most epic class ever."

Between these three legends, there are 11 NBA championships and 48 All-Star seasons in total. Only six players in NBA history have been selected to 15 or more All-Star Games, and Bryant, Duncan and Garnett are three of them.

KG reflects on his time in Boston after his HOF selection 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QjxaOwCVTf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 4, 2020

"We're incredibly proud of him."



Vanessa and Natalia Bryant joined Rece Davis after Kobe's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/HX31pyvgPe — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2020

Alongside them, WNBA Kamika Catchings, Coaches Barbara Stevens, Kim Mulkey, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich, so as the contributor Patrick Baumann will also be part of the Class of 2020.