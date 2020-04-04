Chances increase that NBA cancels the season

The NBA suspended its season in March due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Several players have tested positive for COVID-19 but so far, all of them have been treated carefully, and even Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Marcus Smart and Christian Wood have made a 100% recovery.

Despite this, the virus is still worldwide, with the United States leading the charts in cases. Due to this, there's a chance that the NBA season gets canceled.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared the latest information from the top executives in the NBA, and the chances the NBA can resume the 2019-20 campaign are low.

"The talks between the players union and the league this week, I've talked to both sides of this issue, and it is clear that the NBA is angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down."

In China, the CBA initially suspended play on Jan. 24, and has since seen a targeted return date of April 15 pushed back into May by government order. Also, the Korean Basketball League of South Korea has already cancelled its season

According to the World Health Organization, the U.S. has more than 230,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,793 deaths as a result.