UK's freshman is NBA Bound

University of Kentucky freshman Tyrese Maxey has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Maxey is the No. 8 prospect in the ESPN Top 100, averaging 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his lone season with the Wildcats.

His scoring ability and versatility for being a 6'3 point guard is what makes him being projected to be a first round pick in the coming draft.

"My thoughts were that we would be playing for a national championship," Maxey told ESPN. "Although we're unable to do that due to what our country is experiencing, I felt like this was the day to declare for the draft to make it as special as I thought today would be."

THE GREATEST TRADITION... THANK YOU #BBN FOR EMBRACING ME... FOREVER A WILDCAT!!! pic.twitter.com/UCGsGE9X4c — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) April 6, 2020

Maxey, a former McDonald's All-American, joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker and De'Aaron Fox as players who spent one season in Kentucky before going to the NBA.