Maledon declares for the NBA Draft

French point guard Theo Maledon has made himself eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft.

At only 18 years old, Theo plays in the EuroLeague and French LNB for ASVEL, averaging 7.1 points and 2.3 assists in 17 minutes. Maledon won a gold medal at the U16 European Championship and was captain of the French junior national team that won silver at the FIBA U17 World Cup.

At 6'5, with a 6'9 wingspan, Maledon is solid on both ends of the court, being capable to guard almost every position. The teen, who is the No. 15 prospect in the ESPN Top 100, also shoots a career 36% 3-point and 79% free throw shooter.

Several scouts identify him as the prospect with the most experience, despite being only 18. His work ethic is what stands out the most according to Jonathan Givony from Draft Express.

Theo Maledon joins Killian Hayes as the only French players projected to be drafted in the first round in the coming draft.