The freshman guard from Stanford, Tyrell Terry has declared for the NBA Draft according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

Terry shot 40.8 percent on three-pointers, and 89 percent from the free throw line this season. He also recorded nine 20-point-plus games for Stanford.

The 6'1 guard averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in the 31 games he played for the Cardinals.

Minneapolis own is the No. 20-ranked first year prospect on ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony's list of top 100 prospects.

If he doesn't sign with an agent, Terry will be able to return to Palo Alto for his sophomore season. The NBA is expected to have the draft June 25.