Beasley Arrested For Cannabis Possession 

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Malik Beasley was arrested and in police custody on charges of marijuana possession and concealing stolen property, according to Shams Charania from The Athletic. The 23 year-old was released from jail and there are no official charges at this time, his attorney Steven Haney told Charania.

"We are aware of the situation involving Malik Beasley and are in the process of gathering information at this time,” the Timberwolves told The Athletic in a statement.

“At the time of the incident, multiple individuals were present at the residence. The allegations against Malik will be defended vigorously," Beasley’s attorney Steve Haney said in a statement statement to The Athletic.

Beasley is a restricted free agent the Wolves hope to re-sign after trading for him in February. He averaged 20.7 points in 14 games with the Wolves this season. He also spent the first three and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets.

Beasley, 23, is not participating in the voluntary group workouts the Wolves are undertaking, their first workouts as a team since the NBA postponed its season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.