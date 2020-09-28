NBA Draft Combine: The Latest

The NBA Draft Combine 2020 has been reformatted to be conducted both in NBA team markets and virtually, taking place in phases beginning Sept. 28 and continuing through early to mid-November.

The combine will give players the opportunity to participate in league and team interviews, both conducted via videoconference.

According to the NBA, players will take part in an individual on-court program consisting of strength and agility testing, anthropometric measurements, shooting drills and a “Pro Day” video, all conducted in October at the NBA team facility nearest to a player’s home or interim residence. Medical testing and examinations will be performed by NBA-affiliated physicians in the same market.

The Athletic's Shams Charania released the official participants list for the combined, which features LaMelo Ball, Cassius Stanley, and many more but does not include Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and Obi Toppin.

2020 NBA Draft Combine participants list — LaMelo Ball will participate; projected top selections Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and Obi Toppin are not: pic.twitter.com/Yp3kK5mBAD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2020

The NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and will air on ESPN. The date, which has been changed previously, remains not firmed up, as circumstances warrant.