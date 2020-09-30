NBA Presents New Court Design For 2020 NBA Finals

The NBA unveiled its new court design ahead of the 2020 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV.

New design elements include the addition of the 2020 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV logo at center court as well as the iconic Walt Disney World script written outside opposing lane lines on each side of the court. The baselines are also adorned with artwork of the Larry O’Brien Trophy in red and blue, respectively.

The 2020 NBA Finals will feature the Heat facing the Lakers in a best-of-seven game series.

Miami defeated the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to secure their place in the Finals. On the other hand, Los Angeles cruised past the Portland Trail-Blazers, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets to reach the franchise's first Finals appearance since 2010.

Both teams have been in the 'bubble' since early July, and if the NBA Finals goes to seven games, they will remain at the campus in Orlando until the middle of October.

There's no doubt the Lakers are favored to win the 2020 championship. Aside from having the best record in the West during the regular season, they're led by four-time MVP LeBron James. The forward is averaging 26.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game in the postseason.