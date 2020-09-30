Game 1 Preview: 2020 NBA Finals

The date has finally arrived, and almost two months after the NBA started the 'seeding games' with 22 teams inside the 'bubble', the 2020 Finals are set to begin at Orlando.

The #5 seed in the East, Miami Heat will face the Los Angeles Lakers, who ended the regular season as the best team in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles Lakers

Following an injury-plagued first season in Los Angeles, LeBron James has led the Lakers to the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. Frank Vogel's squad defeated the Portland Trail-Blazers, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets in consecutive series to secure their spot in the Finals.

James is the 4th player in NBA history to reach the Finals at least 10 times, joining Bill Russell, Sam Jones and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

There's no doubt the Lakers are favored to win the 2020 championship. Aside from having the best record in the West during the regular season, they're led by four-time MVP LeBron James. The forward is averaging 26.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game in the postseason.

Special Squad. On to the final round. pic.twitter.com/53BlhGCN21 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 27, 2020

Miami Heat

Miami defeated the Boston Celtics in a tight six-game series during the Eastern Conference Finals. Erik Spoelstra's team emerged from the East by toppling the Pacers, Bucks and Celtics to the tune of a 12-3 record in these playoffs.

Miami's '1-2' punch has been outstanding, with both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo averaging a combined of 39.2 points and 17.1 rebounds through the 15 contests they've played in this year's postseason.

Many people thought that Miami was one player away from competing for a championship, but the fact that they have so many players who star in their role, has made them have this success. From a rookie in Tyler Herro who's a professional 'bucket' getter to Meyers Leonard supporting from the sidelines, everyone play's a huge role in the team's success.