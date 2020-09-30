It's no secret to anyone that the Philadelphia 76ers were the most under-achieving team in the NBA this season. Despite showing great effort and grit playing at the Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers only managed to win 10 games on the road during the regular season.

Once the 'seeding games' at Orlando arrived, everyone expected the team to turn their season around and make a deep run in the playoffs. Unfortunately for them that wasn't the case, as Ben Simmons suffered a season ending injury and the Sixers would end up getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference.

Following their disastrous exit from the NBA campus in Orlando, the team decided to part ways with Brett Brown, who had been coaching the team since 2013.

Now, it turns out there will be new beginnings in South 'Philly, as the Sixers have already interviewed Doc Rivers and Ty Lue, hoping that one of them can fill the head coaching vacancy.

Rivers, who had been coaching the LA Clippers since 2013, parted ways with the team following their Western Conference semifinals lost against the Denver Nuggets. His main goal when arriving to Los Angeles was to win a title like he did at Boston in 2008, and despite having great teams including Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, he was never able to deliver.

On the other hand, Ty Lue was the assistant coach to Rivers in Los Angeles this season. The former NBA player has proved that he can be a championship coach, as he conquered the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sixers GM Elton Brandt already stated that he is not looking to trade Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons this offseason, therefore is just a matter of surrounding the two all-stars with the right pieces and coaching staff in order to have a chance of making it out of the East.