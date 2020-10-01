Louzada to Return to Sydney For NBL Season

When it comes to the 2019 NBA Draft class for the New Orleans Pelicans, people right away think of Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Fans seem to forget about the fourth pick they had in the draft though, Didi Louzada from Brazil.

The 21 year-old, who spent his first year as a member of the Pelicans organization with the Sydney Kings from the NBL, is set to return to Oceania for the 2020-21 season.

Louzada averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 threes across 20 regular season games and 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 threes in six playoff contests with the Kings.

This seems to be the most logical decision for him, as the NBL was scheduled to begin on December 3, 2020, but COVID-19 could push it back 30-45 days. On the other hand, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver declared next season is expected to start in January but (most likely) will move the date back move if it’ll mean having fans in attendance for all the games.

Excited to be back 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/dGfUvZ0BU0 — Didi Louzada (@Didi) September 30, 2020

Didi was the 35th overall pick in last year's NBA Draft.

Last season, the NBL was one of the most popular basketball leagues in the world, especially for the arrival of teenagers LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton, who are both expected to be lottery picks in the 2020 NBA Draft.