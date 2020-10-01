Doc Rivers Named Sixers Head Coach
via: Bleacher Report.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Doc Rivers has reached an agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

'Woj' stated both Rivers and Sixers GM, Elton Brandt  connected in their meetings and sides moved quickly toward negotiating a multi-year deal. 

Shams Charania from The Athletic revealed Rivers signed a five-year deal with the Sixers.

The veteran coach signs with the Sixers recently after parting ways with the Los Angeles Clippers. Rivers, who coached at the Staples Center since 2013, failed to deliver a championship to the organization despite leading them to a 356-208 overall record.

The Clippers went 49-23 during this regular season, the fourth-best record in franchise history, but they blew a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

On the other hand, Philadelphia got 'swept' in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

Joel Embiid welcomed Rivers on Twitter, saying he was "excited for the future and what we're building here."

Rivers, who also coached the Orlando Magic in addition to the Clippers and Boston Celtics, has 943 career wins, 11th most by a head coach all time. 

VAVEL Logo