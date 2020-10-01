Doc Rivers Named Sixers Head Coach

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Doc Rivers has reached an agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

After a rapid courtship and negotiation, Doc Rivers has reached agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

'Woj' stated both Rivers and Sixers GM, Elton Brandt connected in their meetings and sides moved quickly toward negotiating a multi-year deal.

Shams Charania from The Athletic revealed Rivers signed a five-year deal with the Sixers.

Doc Rivers-Philadelphia 76ers coaching agreement: Five-year deal, sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2020

The veteran coach signs with the Sixers recently after parting ways with the Los Angeles Clippers. Rivers, who coached at the Staples Center since 2013, failed to deliver a championship to the organization despite leading them to a 356-208 overall record.

The Clippers went 49-23 during this regular season, the fourth-best record in franchise history, but they blew a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

On the other hand, Philadelphia got 'swept' in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

Joel Embiid welcomed Rivers on Twitter, saying he was "excited for the future and what we're building here."

Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love Coach @DocRivers !!!! Excited for the future and what we’re building here #PhillyForever — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 1, 2020

Rivers, who also coached the Orlando Magic in addition to the Clippers and Boston Celtics, has 943 career wins, 11th most by a head coach all time.