Game 2 Preview: 2020 NBA Finals

Following a disastrous Game 1, the Miami Heat are looking to bounce back in the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite Los Angeles dominante performance, LeBron James stated there's still room for improvement. 'The King' recorded 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in the Lakers' 116-98 win over the Heat in Game 1.

"We've got so much more work to do," said LeBron. "The job is not done, and we're not satisfied with winning one game. It's that simple."

The injuries are something Miami has to be careful with, as both Goran Dragic (plantar fascia tear in left foot) and Bam Adebayo (neck strain) are doubtful for Game 2. Both of them were forced to leave the first game of the series early.

"You have to go through your Plan A, Plan B, Plan C," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday, according to the Miami Herald. "We love getting to work with this group. ... It's just looking for solutions and trying to get to a better version of our game against a quality opponent."

Dragic and Adebayo would be tough losses for Miami in case they're not able to play in the next game. Without Bam, the Lakers outrebounded the Heat 54-36, and Anthony Davis had 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting in the first NBA Finals of his eight-year career.

"We've just got to be tougher," Jimmy Butler said. "We've got to put up more of a fight. I don't think that we did that and then it doesn't help whenever we don't make shots. It's been that way all year long whenever we start to miss a couple of shots, we don't do what we're supposed to on the other end."

After trailing by 13 in the first quarter, the Lakers detonated on the Heat with a 77-32 run from midway through the second quarter to the middle of the third, and that would end up pretty much sealing the deal.