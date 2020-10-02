Carter Wins NBA Sportsmanship Award

The NBA announced the players have selected Vince Carter as the recipient of the 2019-20 NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Carter, who retired this season following a league-best 22-year NBA career, receives the Joe Dumars Trophy as the winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award. Dumars, a two-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, played 14 NBA seasons and won the inaugural Sportsmanship Award in the 1995-96 season.

So @MrVinceCartter15 won the NBA's 2020 Sportsmanship Award, and we got to surprise him with it on #TheJump. Loved his reaction... pic.twitter.com/2RJ2v4EGS6 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 1, 2020

During his career, Carter earned eight NBA All-Star selections, was named to the All-NBA Team twice and won the 1998-99 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He also received the 2015-16 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, which honors selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.

Carter, 43, has played the third-most games in NBA history (1,541) and is the only player to appear in a game in four different decades. He ranks 19th on the NBA’s all-time points list (25,728) and sixth in three-pointers made (2,290).

Carter received 143 of 266 first-place votes and 2,520 total points in balloting of NBA players. Garrett Temple from the Brooklyn Nets (1,746 points) and Steven Adams from the Oklahoma City Thunder (1,632 points) finished in second and third place, respectively.