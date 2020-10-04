Game 3 Preview: 2020 NBA Finals

Without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, the Miami Heat are trying to make history and comeback from a 0-2 series deficit in the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles has been dominant the first two games, outscoring and outrebounding Miami. Anthony Davis is averaging 33 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first two games, and LeBron James is just behind at 29 and 11.

The dynamic duo has already been compared to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, who combined to win three consecutive championships for the Lakers from 2000-02.

"To be in the conversation with those two guys, myself and AD, is just very humbling, because I grew up watching those guys," James said. "It's very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats."

Prior to the Finals, the Heat hadn't lost two consecutive games all postseason. Miami entered the series 12-3 after powering through the Eastern Conference.

The last time a team came back from 0-2 to win the Finals was in 2016, when James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a great comeback against the Golden State Warriors.

"Until we win four games, we haven't accomplished our goal," Lakers guard Alex Caruso said. "It's been over a year together, and we've talked about the same goal from Day 1. We're still here chasing that same goal. Until we get four wins, we're staying hungry."