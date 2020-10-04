Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Finals 2020 (0-0)
Heat looking to bounce back!

'AD' & 'Bron' = Shaq & Kobe?

The dynamic duo has elicited comparisons to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, who combined to win three consecutive championships for the Lakers from 2000-02. 

"To be in the conversation with those two guys, myself and AD, is just very humbling, because I grew up watching those guys," James said. "... It's very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats."

Not done yet

"Until we win four games, we haven't accomplished our goal," Lakers guard Alex Caruso said. "It's been over a year together, and we've talked about the same goal from Day 1. We're still here chasing that same goal. Until we get four wins, we're staying hungry."

Doubtful

The Miami Heat will likely be without key players Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic for Game 3 of The Finals as both players are listed as doubtful on the team's latest injury report.

Both players were injured in Game 1 and didn't play in Game 2. Adebayo suffered a neck strain and Dragic tore the plantar fascia in his left foot.

Adebayo and Dragic have played essential roles in the playoffs, averaging roughly 38 points combined as the Heat upset the higher seed in three successive series to reach their first Finals since 2014. 


Dominance

Los Angeles has been dominant the first two games, outscoring and outrebounding Miami.

Anthony Davis is averaging 33 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first two games, and LeBron James is just behind at 29 and 11. The dynamic duo has elicited comparisons to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, who combined to win three consecutive championships for the Lakers from 2000-02.

