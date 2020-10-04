Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Finals 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Heat looking to bounce back!
Backs against the wall but we won't let go of the rope.
Game 3 Sunday at 7:30pm. #HEATTwitter let's ride! pic.twitter.com/qY1k4pibsH— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 3, 2020
'AD' & 'Bron' = Shaq & Kobe?
"To be in the conversation with those two guys, myself and AD, is just very humbling, because I grew up watching those guys," James said. "... It's very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats."
Not done yet
Doubtful
Both players were injured in Game 1 and didn't play in Game 2. Adebayo suffered a neck strain and Dragic tore the plantar fascia in his left foot.
Adebayo and Dragic have played essential roles in the playoffs, averaging roughly 38 points combined as the Heat upset the higher seed in three successive series to reach their first Finals since 2014.
Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic being listed doubtful for Game 3 of NBA Finals against the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2020
Dominance
Anthony Davis is averaging 33 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first two games, and LeBron James is just behind at 29 and 11. The dynamic duo has elicited comparisons to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, who combined to win three consecutive championships for the Lakers from 2000-02.
