Dudley Suffers Torn MCL

One of the most important pieces from the Los Angeles Lakers for the past two seasons has suffered a setback in his career.
NBA Veteran Jared Dudley, who has played a total of 76 minutes this season across 11 games, has suffered a torn MCL.
''In addition to a right knee contusion, Jared Dudley has been diagnosed with a right MCL tear,” the Lakers announced.
Dudley is still evaluating treatment options, according to the team.
The 35 year-old has been crucial in the Lakers chemistry for the past two seasons, becoming a leader in the locker room as well as a vocal captain off the bench.
In his second year with the Lakers, Dudley, appeared in 45 regular-season games with one start during their championship season.