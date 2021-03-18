James Becomes Red Sox Part Owner

LeBron James keeps making strides as perhaps the greatest athlete in the history of sports. He's considered this way not only because of his impact on the court but off of it as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is becoming a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox. He also revealed he has his sights set on owning a team in the NBA in the future.

LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter are now partners in the Fenway Sports Group.

“I got so much to give to the game, I know what it takes to win at this level, I know talent and I also know how to run a business as well,” James said, per Reuters. “So that is my goal. My goal is to own a NBA franchise, and you know it’ll be sooner than later.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James says he wants to own an NBA franchise after taking a stake in Boston-based Fenway Sports Group (FSG).​ https://t.co/ygwnkQLdYX — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) March 17, 2021

This is not the first time James does something like this, considering he signed a marketing deal in 2011 in exchange for a small ownership stake in English Premier League's side, Liverpool.

“For me, and for my partner Maverick (Carter), to be the first two black men to be a part of that ownership group, in the history of that franchise, I think it’s pretty damn cool,” James said, per Reuters.