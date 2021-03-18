Reddish Out With Achilles Injury

The Atlanta Hawks second year player, Cam Reddish underwent a nonsurgical procedure after missing nine games with soreness in his right Achilles.

Reddish was placed in a walking boot following the procedure at Emory Sports Medicine Clinic and his status will be updated in at least two weeks.

The Duke University product is averaging 11.2 points in 26 games, including 21 starts this season.

Reddish joins forward De’Andre Hunter in the injured list, who will miss at least two more weeks but has stepped up his rehabilitation from right knee surgery.

Cam Reddish, who has missed the last nine games due to right Achilles soreness, has been cleared to remove his walking boot and will now start low-level rehabilitation activities. pic.twitter.com/p8rwNE5eaH — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 16, 2021

While Reddish is out, Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to play a bigger role in the rotation. Bogdanovic had only played nine games this season prior to the All-Star Break due to a fractured kneecap.