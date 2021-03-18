NBA Veteran Shawn Bradley, Paralyzed

Although some players are no longer in the NBA and move on with their careers, the NBA family never stops supporting them.

There's been an unfortunate event for a former NBA player, as the former NBA center and No. 2 overall pick in 1993, Shawn Bradley suffered an injury while riding his bike.

According to an official statement by the Dallas Mavericks, the accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.

Bradley was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as the number two pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, but he spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

Our thoughts are with Shawn and his family at this time. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/u42LcDRmQ1 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 17, 2021

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. “We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”