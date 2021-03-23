Lakers Legend, Elgin Baylor Dies at 86

Unfortunate news in the association, as the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Elgin Baylor has passed away at age 86.

Baylor, who was an 11-time All-Star, 10 time All-NBA first team member, and is considered as one of the best players all-time, died of natural causes in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

“Elgin Baylor set the course for the modern NBA as one of the league’s first superstar players,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“In addition to his legendary playing career, Elgin was a man of principle. He was a leading activist during the height of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s and an influential voice among his fellow players. After his retirement, Elgin remained a part of the NBA family as both a coach and an executive, imparting his wisdom to generations of NBA talent. Elgin will be deeply missed, and we send our thoughts and prayers to his wife, Elaine, his family and friends.”

From 1960-61 through 1962-63 he averaged 34.8, 38.3, and 34.0 points, respectively. He led the Lakers to the NBA Finals eight times, was a 10-time All-NBA First Team selection, and played in 11 NBA All-Star Games.

Baylor also became the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game Dec. 11, 1960, against New York. Chamberlain set the record of 100 points in 1962.

Baylor was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In 1980 he was named to the NBA 35th Anniversary All-Time Team, and in 1996, he was named to the NBA 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Multiple NBA players honored the great Baylor on social media, and stated that he will never be forgotten.