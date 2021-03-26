Powell is Portland Bound

The Toronto Raptors have reached that point where most of the players who were there for the franchise's first championship are gone.

The latest player to leave was scorer Norman Powell, who has been traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

In exchange, the Blazers have sent Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood to the Raptors.

Powell is averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game this season and is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. He also scored a career-high 43 points against the Pistons earlier this season.

The 27 year-old, who was the 46th overall pick in the 2015 draft out of UCLA and had a player option for next season, was expected to instead test free agency this summer.

These weren't the only significant news for the Raptors at the deadline, as Kyle Lowry is expected to finish the season with the team after trade rumors.

Also, Toronto traded guard Matt Thomas to the Utah Jazz for a future second-round pick as well as trading guard Terence Davis to Sacramento Kings for a future second round pick.