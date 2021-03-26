Three Team Trade; Philadelphia Acquire Hill

Although the Philadelphia 76ers may already be frontrunners to win the Eastern Conference, the team still made some moves to prepare for the postseason.

Therefore, the Sixers decided to acquire veteran guard George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Ignas Brazdeikis as part of a three-team trade with the New York Knicks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tony Bradley, Austin Rivers and two future second-round picks (Sixers) will go to OKC while Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier go to New York as part of a three-way deal.

Knicks also send Iggy Brazdeikis to Philadelphia in the three-way deal, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Hill is expected to be a great pick-up for Philadelphia, considering he's played in some big games over the course of his career, as well as playing point guard and run the halfcourt offense.

This season, Hill is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Thunder, but he has only played in 14 games due to a thumb injury. The veteran guard also shoots the 3-pointer at 38.4% for his career.