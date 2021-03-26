Rondo Returns to Los Angeles

Reigning NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Rajon Rondo will be returning to Southern California this season, but will play for the Clippers.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the LA Clippers have agreed to swap veteran guards, sending Lou Williams to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Rajon Rondo.

The Hawks also reportedly will receive two second-round picks and cash from the Clippers.

Clippers are finalizing a deal to acquire Rajon Rondo from Atlanta for Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash, sources tell me and @sam_amick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Rondo is averaging 3.9 points and 3.5 assists during his first season in Atlanta.

On the other hand, Williams returns to his hometown of Atlanta, where he played for two seasons from 2012-14. The three-time KIA NBA Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists over 42 games this season.