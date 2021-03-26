'SGA' Out Long-Term

The Oklahoma City Thunder is currently in the midst of a sensational 're-building' process, led by General Manager Sam Presti.

With multiple first round picks in the coming years, there's no doubt OKC is one of the most exciting franchises to watch in the future.

Unfortunately, Thunder's leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be sidelined for some time, with a right foot plantar fasciitis.

"It's not day-to-day, it's going to be a more significant amount of time...this one is an injury that we need to take a look at," Head Coach Mark Daigneault said.

"It sounds like it was a little bit more cumulative, I don't think it's something that happened on a particular play."

The 22 year-old leads Oklahoma City with 23.7 points per game over 35 games this season. The third-year player is also averaging 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander's appearance in the Olympic qualifying tournament with Canada is in jeopardy, as he will miss a "significant amount of time."