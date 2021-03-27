James Harden: “I feel like I'm the MVP”

Switching locations from Houston to Brooklyn is exactly what James Harden needed, as 'The Beard' is not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Nets star is averaging 25.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and a league-best 11.2 assists per game.

Following yet another great performance, leading the Nets to the playoffs without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving due to injuries, Harden said “I feel like I am the MVP,” when asked about if he felt like his game has grown since winning MVP in 2018.

“I don’t want to speak individually on myself,” Harden added. “I’m just going to leave it at that.”

James Harden: 44 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/LSTD8gyiRt — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 27, 2021

Harden has a tough task ahead though, considering Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid, along with Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic are considered to be the frontrunners for the award this season.

Although people may argue his exit from Houston was somewhat controversial back when the 2020 / 21 season started, it doesn't really affect his MVP candidacy.

Perhaps the fact that he showed up to Houston’s training camp late and out of shape, and still demanded a trade, could potentially harm his chances to win it again.