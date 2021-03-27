Wright Thanks Detroit

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Detroit Pistons traded guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks.

The picks going to Detroit will be a 2021 second-rounder via the Los Angeles Lakers and the Kings' own 2024 second-rounder.

Great moves by the Pistons front office, considering they now own three second-round picks in the 2021 draft.

Wright, who has averaged 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pistons this season, is guaranteed $8.5 million for next season. He is expected to break into the Kings' guard rotation with De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.

Before departing Detroit, Wright wrote a letter to the Pistons fanbase, thanking them for the support since his arrival to Detroit back in November 2020 via three-way trade.

''Thank you Detroit Pistons,'' the 28 year-old wrote on Instagram. ''I enjoyed playing for this great organization the past few months. Wish you guys the best.''

Multiple Pistons teammates congratulated him for his journey in Detroit, including center Jahlil Okafor.