Bucks Recruit Teague

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported free agent guard Jeff Teague is expected to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Free agent guard Jeff Teague is signing with Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2021

The veteran guard, who has played 34 games so far this season with the Boston Celtics, was traded to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline and then waived.

Teague averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the Celtics and started five games.

Back in 2013, Teague played under Coach Mike Budenholzer at Milwaukee for three years, which is where he got his lone All-Star season in 2014-15.

The 32 year-old is expected to fill the spot DJ Augustin left, who was traded to the Houston Rockets along with DJ Wilson in exchange for PJ Tucker.