One New Positive NBA Test 

The NBA keeps proving why in terms or organization, they can be considered the best professional organization in the United States.

It was reported by the National Basketball Players Association that out of the 481 players tested for COVID-19 since March 24, only one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.

NBA and NBPA Announce COVID-19 Test Results



Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test, or has been identified as having been in close contact to an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

Multiple organizations across the league are encouraging players to get the vaccine, therefore it could be just a matter of time, perhaps next season, until everyone is safe from the virus.