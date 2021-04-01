Luka Doncic has been having a great season despite the slow start he and the Dallas Mavericks had.

He is averaging 28.7 points a game, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists. One of the most impressive aspects of Doncic's season has been his three-point shooting.

He is ranked fourth in the league when it comes to assists per game, and also points per game.

Last year he shot 31.6% from beyond the arc and this year he now shoots 37.7% whilst attempting 8.1 a game.

The Mavericks are currently in the seventh seed being one game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs.

It will be tough to get out of the Play-In Tournament but with the Lakers missing Anthony Davis and LeBron James they may fall down the standings.

It wouldn't be unheard of for the Mavericks to steal the sixth seed, which is currently held by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Another big improvement is how good Doncic has been in the clutch. Last season his numbers in the clutch were poor for a player of his quality.

In the last five minutes of the game, he shot 14.3% from the three-point line and 35% from the field.

This season he has improved massively and is shooting 33.3% from three in the final five minutes and 50% from the field.

In the latest KIA MVP rankings, Doncic is seventh and he should continue to move up on the list as his season progresses.

Whether the Mavs are in the Play-In Tournament or make the seventh seed, they will definitely be a dangerous team to face in the playoffs again.