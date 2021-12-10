Highlights:Lakers 106-94Magic in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

12:04 AM5 days ago

Highlights

See the best momentos of Lakers vs Magic.

 

11:53 PM5 days ago

00:00 4Q

End game at Staple Center victory for Lakers 106-94
11:50 PM5 days ago

1:30 4Q

Cole Anthony makes a triple 104-94 the scoreboard
11:49 PM5 days ago

2:00 4Q

Russell Westbrook makes layup the score is 104-91
11:46 PM5 days ago

3:00 4Q

Time out Orlando
11:43 PM5 days ago

3:10 4Q

Austin Reaves makes triple
11:42 PM5 days ago

3:50 4Q

Time out Lakers
11:42 PM5 days ago

3:55 4Q

Gary Harris scores triple and cuts the distance to 10 pts
11:40 PM5 days ago

4:00 4Q

Cole Anthony makes all 2 free throws
11:35 PM5 days ago

5:00 4Q

Time out Lakers
11:35 PM5 days ago

6:00 4Q

Failures of both teams in these last minutes
11:29 PM5 days ago

8:53 4Q

Time out Lakers
11:29 PM5 days ago

9:34 4Q

Franz Wagner scores 3-pointer to close the gap to 18
11:26 PM5 days ago

10:13 4Q

Wendell Carter Jr. scores from close range
11:21 PM5 days ago

00:00 3Q

The third quarter ends with a score of 36-10, we go to the last quarter 85-62 Lakers advantage
11:18 PM5 days ago

2:44 3Q

Orlando breaks a run of 20-0 in this third quarter
11:17 PM5 days ago

2:44 3Q

Terrence Ross makes all 2 free throws
11:16 PM5 days ago

3:00 3Q

Lebron James makes 1 of 2 free throws the advantage is 76-56
11:14 PM5 days ago

4:24 3Q

Tucker makes 1 of 2 free throws
11:10 PM5 days ago

5:43 3Q

Time out of Orlando in this third quarter they have only scored 4 pts.
11:09 PM5 days ago

5:45 3Q

Avery Bradley score from long distance.
11:07 PM5 days ago

6:18 3Q

Horton-Tucker scores a triple and the lead is double digits, 69-56
11:01 PM5 days ago

8:18 3Q

Time out Orlando
11:00 PM5 days ago

8:18 3Q

Runs 10-0 Lakers in the last 2 minutes
10:58 PM5 days ago

9:21 3Q

Westbrook makes 1 of 2 free throws
10:54 PM5 days ago

11:00 3Q

Lebron James' 3-pointer on the first play of the second half
10:37 PM5 days ago

00:00 2Q

The first half ends at the Staple Center with a score of 52-49 Orlando up
10:33 PM5 days ago

1:57 2Q

Terrence Ross makes all 3 free throws
10:30 PM5 days ago

2:24 2Q

Time out Lakers
10:29 PM5 days ago

2:24 2Q

Cole Anthony makes triple
10:28 PM5 days ago

3:00 2Q

Terrence Ross scores triple, without a doubt Orlando is on fire from long distance
10:25 PM5 days ago

3.36 2Q

Avery Bradley blocks Cole Anthony
10:24 PM5 days ago

4:47 2Q

Robin Lopez makes 1 of 2 free throws
10:22 PM5 days ago

5:19 2Q

Wendell Carter Jr. makes a triple from the corner
10:19 PM5 days ago

7:31 2Q

Wayne Ellington responds with a triple
10:18 PM5 days ago

7:46 2Q

Cole Anthony scores triple and takes Orlando lead 34-42 up
10:17 PM5 days ago

8:06 2Q

Time out Orlando
10:16 PM5 days ago

8:06 2Q

Talen Horton-Tucker scores dunk and it's a new game 32-31 favor Lakers
10:14 PM5 days ago

8:39 2Q

Mistakes of both teams maintains the little difference in the scoreboard
10:10 PM5 days ago

10:07 2Q

Carmelo goes to the free throw line and scores the 2
10:05 PM5 days ago

00:00 1Q

The first quarter ends with a score of 25-18 in favor of Orlando
10:03 PM5 days ago

00:55 1Q

Time out  Lakers
10:02 PM5 days ago

1:43 1Q

Hampton scores triple and increases the lead to 7 pts
10:01 PM5 days ago

2:06 1Q

Carmelo Anthony makes triple from the corner
10:01 PM5 days ago

2:37 1Q

Terrence Ross scrore  three pointer
9:59 PM5 days ago

3:09 1Q

Robin Lopez blocks Dwight Howard
9:55 PM5 days ago

5:38 1Q

Time out Lakers
9:54 PM5 days ago

5:58 1Q

10-0 run for Orlando
9:51 PM5 days ago

6:58 1Q

Gary Harris scores from long distance and takes advantage in the game Orlando 11-9
9:49 PM5 days ago

8:02 1Q

Cole Anthony anota  score from long distance the score is 9-8 in favour of Lakers
9:46 PM5 days ago

8:43 1Q

Time out Orlando
9:45 PM5 days ago

9:05 1Q

Franz Wagner scores triple and first pts for Orlando
9:42 PM5 days ago

11:08 1Q

Horton-Tucker makes a triple from the corner
9:41 PM5 days ago

12:00 1Q

The game has started, enjoy it
9:36 PM5 days ago

Next games of Orlando

The Magic will host the Hawks and the Heat and then travel to Brooklyn to play against the Nets
9:31 PM5 days ago

The next games for Lakers.

Los Angeles will have 3 consecutive visits vs Dallas, Minnesota and Chicago.
9:26 PM5 days ago

Lineup Orlando

The away team has this lineup.

 

9:21 PM5 days ago

Lineup Lakers

Vogel send this fifth starters.

 

9:16 PM5 days ago

Injuries of Lakers

The Lakers have several inactives players for tonight, despite that they should not have a problem winning today.

Ariza and Nunn both with an ankle injury, Davies will also be out with a knee injury.

9:11 PM5 days ago

Players that wear both jerseys

One of the players who has played with both teams is Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal who was the first pick in the 1992 draft, then went to the Los Angeles team from 96 to 2004
9:06 PM5 days ago

Vogel against Orlando

Vogel was the coach of Orlando from 2016-2018 Vogel compiled a 54-110 record with the Magic; they finished in 2018 25-57 to rank 14th in the 15-team Eastern Conference.
9:01 PM5 days ago

Odds to win

The Lakers look like favorites as they have a 77.3% probability of winning today while Orlando has 22.7%.
8:56 PM5 days ago

Journey to the past

The finals of the 2008-09 NBA season pitted the Los Angeles Lakers against the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles team took the series 4-1.
8:51 PM5 days ago

Tune in here Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match Orlando Magic- Los Angeles Lakers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
8:46 PM5 days ago

Lakers to be improve

The Los Angeles team arrives with an irregularity in their results because there is no better reflection than their mark of .500 (13-13) they come from losing against the Grizzlies and winning in an exciting game against the Celtics, the Lakers need to give a good basketball to return to get into playoff contention.

Away team is 4-6, one aspect to consider is that they have won 3 of the last 4 games at the Staple Center.

8:41 PM5 days ago

Orlando: avoid the bottom of the league

Orlando has lost 13 games and won 2 The Magic have accumulated four losses in a row, but beyond the notable disadvantage they have against other organizations, the project will seek to continue advancing with the evolution of players such as rookie Franz Wagner, who has just scored 20 points against the Clippers.
8:36 PM6 days ago

The last games between Orlando Magic vs Lakers

4 victories in the last 5 games indicates that Los Angeles Lakers has a slight advantage in the history, in addition the last game Lakers won at the Staples Center. Orlando Magic 103- 114 Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers 96-93 Orlando Magic Orlando Magic 112- 119 Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers 118-119 Orlando Magic
8:31 PM6 days ago

Lakers vs Orlando

The Lakers will face the Orlando for the third time this season on Friday night, with the last meeting on the second night of a back-to-back in what was previously expected to be a cheat game.

Now, however, this game feels more vital for the Lakers to win after being humiliated against the Grizzlies on Thursday and won on Friday .

8:26 PM6 days ago
8:21 PM6 days ago

8:16 PM6 days ago

Key player of away team

Anthony Davis, the pivot end of the Lakers, averages 24 points per game, 10.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, so a double-double is a guarantee for Davis, in addition to being in the top 3 in blocks with 2.2 per game.

Discreet performance in his most recent game making 22 pts 8 rebounds and 1 assist so he will have to improve if they want to come out with the victory for Okrlando.

Photo: Getty images// Elsa
Photo: Getty images// Elsa

 

8:11 PM6 days ago

Key player of Orlando

Cole Antohnys undoubtedly one of the most important players for the Orlando team, averaging 20.3 pts per game, 6,2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. In his most recent game against the Raptors he had 26 points, 9 assists and 2 rebounds.

In 2 games against the Lakers team he averages 27.5 pts, 6 rebounds and 5.5 assists and an 87% effectiveness, so it suits him to play against that team.

8:06 PM6 days ago

Probable lineup of Los Angeles Lakers

Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Avery Bradley, Russell Westbrook 
8:01 PM6 days ago

Probable lineup of Orlando

Gary Harris, Cole Anthony, Mohamed Bamba, is the last lineup for the home team
7:56 PM6 days ago

Staples Center

Staples Center is a multi-purpose arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Adjacent to the L.A. Live development, it is located next to the Los Angeles Convention Center complex along Figueroa Street. The arena opened on October 17, 1999. Beginning on December 25, 2021, the arena will be known as the Crypto.com Arena, after cryptocurrency website Crypto.com purchased the naming rights to the arena.
7:51 PM6 days ago

